Drop $15 Million On This Exquisite Malakoff Home On Cedar Creek Lake

Right from the start I'll say if I had the funds I might just drop the 15 million dollars that's being asked for this property on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Malakoff, Texas. While randomly looking at real estate today I saw this property and thought about being a lakeside homeowner. This is not the first time a thought like this has popped into my head, I've thought about it before. I just think it would be a relaxing change of pace to live by the water.

When a lake home is positioned just right it can provide some stunning views of sunrises or sunsets, people having a fun time on the water and of wildlife too that live in the water or depend upon it for survival. Plus with direct access to the lake, I could have some fun myself on a boat or personal watercraft or relax by fishing off of the boat dock and catching dinner for the evening.

This beautiful home located at 205 Lakeside Dr. in Malakoff, Texas is tucked away on a private peninsula on Cedar Creek Lake and covers more than two acres and would allow you or me to do all of those things and more. Completed in 1997, this home was prominently featured on the cover of a Dallas home magazine, so this place has some credibility that comes with it!

About this $15 million home

If you like high ceilings, you've found the right place, the great room has a ceiling height of 30 feet. There are a total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The second story is where all of the fun takes place. Take the grand staircase up or ride in the glass elevator to gain access to the cinema, complete with a stage, a game room full of fun, the library, a fitness studio and a gallery. This home has a total of four fireplaces strategically placed throughout the 10,600-square-foot home.

Check out the exterior

The amenities stretch outdoors too. There are lots of manicured walkways that lead to the boat dock, a coy pond, an outside dining area, gardens, and a sand beach by the boat dock. The covered boat dock has four lifts for boats or personal watercraft, plus extra slips for anyone else that might cruise on over to your new place. Plus you and all of your friends can hang out at the dock bar and slide down into the lake from the rooftop water slide. If you have motorcycles, you have to check out this custom-built mirrored garage for motorcycles only.

If I had the financing and bank account to purchase this place, I just might. I could see myself living here. Check this place out.

