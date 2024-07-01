Gorgeous 57 Acre East Texas Farm Currently on the Market

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own farm in Texas, this might be your dream come true. There is a 57-acre farm that is currently on the market and it’s a beautiful piece of real estate.

The farm is located near Jacksonville, TX which is about 2 hours east of Dallas and 3 hours north of Houston. The Timshel Farm has a beautiful combination of big pine forests and scattered pastures with a very luxurious home on the property. The address for the Timshel Farm currently for sale is 12219 FM 768 N Jacksonville, TX 75766.

Details About the House

The house consists of 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 3 half-bathrooms. The house was built in 2014 but has the feel and charm of an older farmhouse. Every detail on the property is amazing and anyone would love to call this property home. The main house is large at 7,967 square feet.

There is a Guest House on Property

Beyond the gorgeous main house, there is also a nice 2,147 square-foot guest house. The guest house has vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and a wraparound porch. I would love just to live in the guest house. It’s fantastic.

What Else? And, How Much?

The property would be perfect for family events or hosting weddings. It has horse stalls, a tack room, and a custom chicken house. The current asking price for the Timshel Farm is $4,000,000. Let’s check out the pictures to see this beautiful East Texas farm.

