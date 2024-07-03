Very Nice, 52-Acre Farm For Sale in Canton, Texas

The older I get the more I appreciate privacy and space for my family, and luckily you can find lots of that here in Texas. It’s just nice to look out on your land and have lots of room for whatever you want to do. And if you’re looking for some room and a beautiful home on a nice piece of real estate, there is a property in Canton, Texas that you need to see.

East Texas Farm For Sale

I’ve always loved Van Zandt County, located in East Texas. It’s outside of the Dallas/ Fort Worth area but only about an hour away so it’s easy if you need to make the drive to the big city. This property is located at 403 Vz County Road 2301 in Canton, TX 75103. The main home is 4 bedrooms, 2 and ½ bathrooms, and approximately 3,700 square feet. There is also a guest home and barn/workshop. All built with the idea of hosting friends and family.

How Much Land Included in This Canton Farm?

This farm currently for sale in Canton includes 52.8 acres of land. So, you have plenty of land for whatever you want to do without any hassle from neighbors or any HOA’s. This could be your piece of Texas. Although, you will need some money, the current asking price for this farm is $1,999,000.

Let’s See Pictures of the Gorgeous Home and Property

The price might seem steep, but let’s look at the stunning property to see what’s included in that sticker price. And remember, if you buy this place, I want an invite to the housewarming party!

Stunning 52-Acre Farm For Sale in Canton, Texas