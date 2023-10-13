26-year-old Deljuan Lester-Terry was placed under arrest in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 11th, 2023. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page there were lots of drugs found in his vehicle after multiple police chases took place which eventually ended when Lester-Terry lost control of his vehicle in Marshall, Texas.

The details released by the sheriff’s office states that the incident began in Panola County when the first pursuit began. The vehicles were driving on Hwy 59 with the suspect driving a Dodge Durango SRT with vehicle enhancements to help it slip away from police sight.

Marshall, Texas Police Located the Suspect Vehicle

When law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle it was headed northbound on Hwy 59. Marshall, Texas Police Officers found the suspect vehicle getting gas near i20 in Marshall. The suspect attempted to get away and a second vehicle pursuit took place.

The Suspect Was Placed Under Arrest

The suspect lost control of his vehicle in front of Ward Plaza. The suspect again attempted to get away by running from the scene, K-9 officer Coffee found the suspect 200 feet inside a wooded area.

Lots of Drugs in the Vehicle

A search of the vehicle turned up 14 lbs. Of marijuana, 20 cases of promethazine, 1 ½ lbs. Of mushrooms, and 57 grams of THC vapes.

What are the Drug Charges?

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect will be facing these charges: Evading Arrest and Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 by Marshall Police Department and Evading Arrest, POSS Marij >5lbs <= 500 lbs, 2 counts of POSS CS PG 2 >=4G<400G, and 20 counts of POSS of Dangerous Drug.

