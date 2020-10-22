Easily Check Your Texas Voter Registration

If you are like me, it's hard to remember where and when to vote. We all have tons of stuff going on in our lives. You can easily check your voter registration with the Texas Secretary of State website. I did, and not only did it confirm that I was registered to vote, it also let me know my precinct.

I just put in my drivers license and date of birth and it showed me so much. It has your name, and address. You can even click a link to change your address. Lets you know the date of the first time you registered to vote. It also shows your voter unique identifier. That number is pretty significant, even if you have never heard of it.

Voting is a great way to make your voice heard. Even if you know that your favorite candidate isn't going to win in your state or area, it lets them know that you are there. I usually take advantage of early voting. Figuring out the location, since there is only one per county, is easy. Especially if, like me, you live in the county seat.

This time we are voting for the President. Though there are only two major party candidates, there might be more to the ballot. If the only time you vote is when there is a presidential election, just know there will be things on the ballot that don't revolve around that, and be prepared with an opinion. Get out and vote today.