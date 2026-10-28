EAST TEXAS -- We've had some interesting alligator encounters around East Texas lately, from a longtime park resident to a nearly 10-foot visitor wandering around downtown Gladewater. And after the latest incident involving an alligator tied to a boat, it's fair to wonder: Are there actually more alligators around here, or are we just hearing about them more often?

Turns out, there are a few things worth considering before we blame it all on an East Texas gator invasion.

An Alligator and a Family Mystery

According to an October 23 report from the Houston Chronicle, Texas game wardens investigating a complaint in Angelina County discovered an alligator tied to a jon boat beside a pond on private property.

The family members investigators spoke with apparently weren't in a hurry to take responsibility for the reptile. One man directed wardens to his son-in-law, who pointed them toward his brother-in-law. That third man eventually admitted to catching the alligator and putting it in the pond.

He received a citation for illegal possession, and the alligator was seized and released into the wild.

Other East Texas Alligator Sightings

In August, an alligator was spotted in the water at Faulkner Park in Lindale. According to KLTV, locals believe the animal has been living in the park's pond for around 15 years. So this particular gator may have been minding its own business there longer than some of us have been keeping up with the news.

Then there's Kevin, the alligator who became a familiar sight at Guthrie Park in Longview. After years of sightings, he was relocated in April 2025 by a game warden and Longview Animal Services. You can read more about Kevin's move in this KLTV report.

And in June 2025, an almost 10-foot alligator turned up near downtown Gladewater, close to a restaurant along U.S. Highway 271. A game warden and local first responders came together to capture and relocate the animal to the Sabine River. The Gladewater Mirror's coverage shared some details from Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long about the encounter and the area's alligator population.

That's quite a collection of local gator stories, especially when one of them involves a family trying to figure out who was responsible for a reptile tied to a boat.

So, Are There More Alligators in East Texas?

Possibly in some areas, but the recent sightings don't necessarily tell us enough to say there's a regionwide population increase.

In a June 2025 report, the Gladewater Mirror quoted Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long describing the local population as healthy and saying there were “more and more” alligators around Gladewater. Oh. My.

You can read the original reporting in the Gladewater Mirror. Long is also listed as Gregg County's game warden on the county's official website.

That's worth noting, particularly alongside the encounters in Longview and nearby communities. It is a local observation from a game warden, though, rather than a regionwide population survey.

Here's something else to consider for broader context. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, American alligators are native to the eastern third of Texas. After their numbers declined dramatically, legal protection helped the population recover.

Read More: East Texans Wrangle a 10-Foot Alligator in Hawkins

But here's the thing...alligators also move around for reasons that have nothing to do with a sudden population boom. TPWD says breeding season, the search for new territory, drought, and heavy rainfall can all influence their movements. Those changes can bring an alligator into a place where people are more likely to notice it.

And honestly, an alligator hanging out in a familiar park or strolling past a downtown restaurant is probably going to attract more attention than one quietly living in a marsh.

So, yes, there's reason to pay attention to what game wardens are observing locally, but we can't say for certain that East Texas has more alligators simply because we're hearing about more encounters.

What Should You Do If You See One?

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's alligator safety guidance recommends keeping your distance, never feeding or harassing alligators, and keeping pets away from the water's edge. Don't attempt to capture or relocate one yourself.

If you see an alligator that appears to pose a threat, contact the appropriate local authorities or Texas Parks and Wildlife rather than trying to handle the situation yourself.

You don't have to tell me twice. That's for dern sure.

What to Do If You Encounter a Wild Alligator in Texas Most of us hope we never encounter a wild alligator while on a stroll in Texas, but follow this guide in case you ever end up in this scary situation! Gallery Credit: Nick