**Updated 7/22/2026 at 5:05 p.m.** All charges against Justin Hart, accused of cockfighting, were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, all181 roosters and hens were returned to him.

There has been a recent investigation into an East Texas cockfighting ring that has led to one arrest and 181 roosters being seized by law enforcement. The investigation was launched by the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, which led to the arrest and animals being seized.

How the Cockfighting Investigation Began

According to a post made on social media by the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation began back on June 26 after they received a report of suspected cockfighting activity at a certain property.

READ MORE: Rusk County Cockfighting Bust Leads to 4 Arrests

Search Warrant Executed Near Grand Saline

After investigating the complaint, members of the Sheriff's Office, the Wills Point Police Department, and the SPCA of Texas obtained a search warrant for a home located on Van Zandt County Road 1118 near Grand Saline.

During a search of the property law enforcement allegedly seized 181 roosters, U.S. currency, and cockfighting paraphernalia, and a trailer that is believed to be used to transport roosters.

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Grand Saline Man Arrested on Felony Charge

After officers completed the search of the property, they arrested Grand Saline resident, Justin Hart, and he was taken to the Van Zandt County Detention Center after being charged with cockfighting, which is a felony in Texas.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing at this time, and the roosters that were seized have been taken to a facility in Dallas. Hart was released from custody one day after being arrested after he posted a $35,000 bond.

While no one likes hearing about cases like this happening in East Texas, law enforcement was able to take action because someone reported suspicious activity. So, a huge thank you to everyone involved in saving these animals.

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