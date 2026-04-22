It seems like every few years we hear about another cockfighting ring being broken up here in East Texas, which is exactly what took place in Rusk County recently. The details were released by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office regarding 56 deceased roosters were seized. An additional 11 roosters were seized alive, and four people were arrested.

Cockfighting Ring Discovered in Rusk County

We have a variety of photos provided by law enforcement that you can see below that show the animals, various items seized, and photos of most suspects apprehended in the case. The suspects in this case range from 19 to 57 years old and all face charges of cockfighting as well as other charges.

READ MORE: East Texas Authorities Slow to Act on Cockfighting Bust

How Law Enforcement Learned About the Operation

Law enforcement received information about cockfighting at a property just off FM 839 in Reklaw. Law enforcement responded to investigate and found evidence of illegal activity.

As mentioned in the Facebook post by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office this investigation is ongoing with the potential of further charges being filed. Here is the post so you can see the details from law enforcement.

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Some People Didn't Seem to Care About the Cockfighting Online

Most people will never understand why someone would engage in cockfighting or harming any animals for their own satisfaction. Although there were some people online that said these roosters would now be put to death anyway because the sheriff's office has no place to put them. I can't say for certain what will happen to these animals next but I do like knowing they won't be fighting for their lives this weekend.

Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own in Texas Texas has an estimated 7.2 million dogs, more than any other state. But perhaps you’re interested in branching out a bit and adding a less common exotic pet to your home.

Granted a few of these exotics are regulated and will require permits.