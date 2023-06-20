Hot East Texans Without Power Can Cool Off at These 11 Local Businesses

After the severe weather ransacked the area last week, thousands of East Texans are still without power. While workers tirelessly work to restore electricity to those affected, several businesses and community buildings have graciously opened their doors to our over heating neighbors.

Get our free mobile app

And if the power outages weren't enough, as if on cue, in comes an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory again today. High temps will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index is what's gonna get us. It'll feel more like 110-degrees this afternoon in many parts of East Texas.

According to KLTV, here is a list of cooling centers around the area:

1. Winona Volunteer Fire Department, 1111 Dallas St

June 20

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2. First Baptist Church; Youth Building, 319 S Kaufman St

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3. The Franklin County Airport

Currently opened 24 hours.

4. Office of Tourism Development at Jefferson, 305 E. Austin St

June 20

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Mobberly Baptist Church; Elevation Building, 625 E Loop 281

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooking stations available.

6. Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N

Opens at 10 a.m.

7. Gladewater Lee-Bardwell Public Library, 312 W. Pacific Ave.

June 17-19, or until power is restored to the area

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can charge your phone

Children’s movies will be played in the main meeting room; feel free to bring blankets, pillows and snacks

8. Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.

June 16-20, to be extended as needed

12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

9. Pittsburg, Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center, 234 Rusk St.

June 18-21

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Free lunch; dishes and volunteers needed

10. Quitman Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St.

June 16, to be extended as needed

From 3 p.m. on

Water, light food and sleeping accomodations are available

Call the Winnsboro police for transportation help at (903) 342-3620

11. Mt. Pleasant Fire Department Central Station, 728 E. Ferguson Rd.

Daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2 free bags of ice per household per day

7 Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC in the East Texas Heat If you've run into a situation where your air conditioning unit just can't keep up, here are seven tips to help "cool" your home without AC. I would even go as far as to say to use a couple of these tips so you don't have to work your working air conditioner so hard.