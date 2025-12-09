(KNUE-FM) OK, fellow East Texas drivers. I love you. I really do. But we must cease and desist the bumper riding. Why do some people drive like this? Particularly during the holiday season? Why do some people roam the Earth as if it were theirs alone and seem to completely disregard the lives of other humans just trying to get where they're going?

Tailgating Seems More Common in East Texas Lately

It seems I've been seeing more of this lately. Many others have told me they've noticed the same thing. It just so happens this is my biggest pet peeve about some East Texas drivers.

Get our free mobile app

You know how it goes, you're driving down Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, for example, and people are going the speed limit in both lanes. (Some people are going 5 or 10 miles over the speed limit, but that's not the point of this story.)

Read More: Is Tyler Traffic Pushing Drivers into Median Hopping?

Up comes someone who feels entitled to "bully" other drivers on the road by driving as close as possible behind another vehicle to try and intimidate them to...what? Crash into the person in the other lane so that Mr./Ms. "Sassy Pants" can get to Taco Bell faster?

Is Texas Really One of the Worst States for Drivers?

Come on, y'all. An article by Culture Map Dallas reported that Texas is ranked #2 for worst drivers in the U.S. While I inherently want to object as a native and devoted Texan (and also because that doesn't seem possible), it made me upset because I know we can do better.

Even worse is when they switch lanes and then back again, driving as if they're trying to swat at pests with their car or truck. So why do some drivers in East Texas ride the bumpers in front of them?

Why Drivers Tailgate: Stress, Speed, or Entitlement?

Some say it usually comes down to impatience, stress, or just plain old entitlement. Perhaps these drivers believe that tailgating will prompt the driver ahead to speed up. Spoiler alert: it honestly just makes the road more dangerous.

Does Tailgating Ever Get You There Faster?

And isn't it funny? Despite their dangerous maneuvering, these drivers often end up next to the people they were trying to pass at the stoplight. Awkward. And what if the driver in front of them has to slam on their brakes to avoid an accident? Isn't there a good chance the tailgater will be blamed for the wreck?

Why Following Too Closely Is So Dangerous

Of course, there are situations where someone has a medical emergency and genuinely needs to get there as soon as possible. However, causing an accident wouldn't help even in those heartbreaking situations.

Sure, I could share many pet peeves about drivers in Tyler or Longview. However, this one is just so incredibly unsafe, not to mention rude, and could seriously injure someone. Stop. Just stop. You'll get to your destination. Make sure you leave others and yourself in one piece.

What are your biggest pet peeves when driving in East Texas? Please email me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

The 7 Weirdest Driving Laws in the State of Texas Hey, be thankful for these laws. We have enough problems as it is without worrying about uncaged bears in the backseat of our Texas vehicles. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley