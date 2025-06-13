(KNUE-FM) I just wanted to take a moment to wish a wonderful, relaxing Father's Day weekend to all the dads and dad-figures in Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Van, Lindale, Kilgore, Gilmer, and all over Texas.

Thank you for all you do.

To the Dads We Miss in Tyler, Longview, and Beyond

Some of us are missing our fathers this week. Even if our relationships with them weren't perfect or even great, there's still a deep loss when we lose them. If you're missing yours, please know I'm sending love.

My Dad Lit Up Every Room—Even Now

My dad died in 2011, but it feels like yesterday. He was one of those people who had such a "big" and often delightful presence.

He was a born entertainer and always seemed to have a twinkle in his eye. He was often on the verge of saying something truly hilarious. He was always creating music, taking us on adventures, or finding something humorous in almost everything.

He used to call me "T-Bear." He was over-the-top fun. He filled whatever room he was in with his copious amounts of shining energy.

Then, one day in April 2010, he didn't feel well.

Eleven months later, he was gone. He and his energy, laughter, music, and drama were gone. Well, of course, we still have his music and beautiful memories.

However, the man who walked on this earth and, along with my Mom, helped my sister and me become the people we are today was gone.

The Ache of Grief and the Beauty of Memory

He wasn't perfect—none of us are. Like all of us, he had some wounds that he had to contend with throughout his life. Sometimes, those wounds manifested in painful ways. However, he always sought to love and care for us well.

Sometimes, he was overly generous. He authored incredible, creative work for his clients and made beautiful music. He was complex, lovable, hilarious, challenging, infuriating, and absolutely wonderful.

I still miss him vividly today. The pain is softened most days, but it is ever-present. He will always be one of the "voices in my heart."

Realizing the Impact, Too Late. But Grateful for the Realization

My dad was also one of my very best friends, even if I didn't always realize it at the time. Yeah... that's the thing. I guess that's what this post is really about.

Sometimes it isn't until someone we love so much leaves us that we can reflect back and realize how much of an impact they made on our lives.

Even the memories we have of challenging times can seem precious once we can look back across time and see them in the context of a life lived with love, even if not always perfect. (Because none of us are.)

East Texas, Let’s Be Present While We Can

When we are all relatively healthy and in the midst of the busy days of our lives, it is so easy to take each other for granted--as if they will always be there for us to talk with, apologize to, forgive, laugh with, argue with, etc. But all of that does end.

As sad and unsettling as this reality can be, it can also help us to be more present with those who are still with us today.

Right now. If you have the gift from your family members, especially your parents and grandparents, don't wait. Reach out now.

Although my dad and I had a good relationship when he died, I can't tell you how many times I've pondered how many opportunities I missed to hang out with him. How many conversations did I miss?

Even during the wonderful times, I wish I'd been more present in the moment and realized the preciousness of the time. However, I'm very grateful for the time we had. He was a truly incredible human being.

Ordinary Moments Are Actually Priceless

But it did get me thinking: Why don't we love the ones we have with us the same way?

Why can't we love our friends and family now like we would if they were gone? These moments with those we love are never ordinary and are limited.

The weekend at your grandmother's house? Golden. The trip to Disney with the kids? Magical. How about having breakfast with your significant other on an ordinary Saturday? Priceless.

Why priceless?

Because someday, we all will be gone. But today, you, I, and many people we love dearly are here. RIGHT NOW. So let's love them as well as we can RIGHT NOW.

I miss you, Dad. I love you. Thank you for the memories and the outrageous awesomeness of being your "kid."

