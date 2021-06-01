I'll admit that I'm not that much of a fisherman. Growing up, I really enjoyed spending the day with my Dad going fishing in the bayou and on area ponds but I was a "brat" who, even though I cherished spending time with my Dad, wanted to be back in the air conditioned comfort of home watching TV. Most of my fishing trips with my Dad ended with me complaining of boredom and whining about going home cuz it was too hot.

I'm older now and while I still haven't taken up a "love" of fishing, my sons have and they and their "paw-paw" hop on the boat every chance they get to go catch a few. Well this weekend, no boat is necessary to go fishing with Dad in Tyler.

Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting a FREE family event called "Fishing With Dads" on Saturday June 5th from 9:00 AM to Noon at Woldert Pond located behind the Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler.

This fun event will also feature food, vendors and a chance to win fun prizes and of course FISHING! Its a great way to introduce your family and loved ones to fishing and makes for great family time together.

With Father's Day approaching, get a jump on showing Dad some love and do something he would love this weekend!