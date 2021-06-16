Three Things Your Dad DOES NOT WANT For Father’s Day

Every year at about this time I always think about the classic Chris Rock comedy bit about Dads and our attitudes towards Fathers in America.

Father's Day is this weekend and Chris assessment is super accurate. We tend to take Dad for granted and its understandable, most of us don't ask for nor seek much, just doing what's best for our families is more than enough.

Chris is right about one thing though, Momma gets all the love while Dad just gets "the big piece of chicken". That applies in a lot of areas including gifts. While we will go all out to make sure Mom has an incredible Mother's Day, Dad is usually put to WORK on his big day.

That's why I'm writing this article to show you what Dad DOESN'T WANT for Father's Day but he's probably not going to tell you these things so I will.

Melz