Huntsville, TX Inmates Celebrated Father’s Day with Their Kids

This past weekend, residents of the Goree Unit in Huntsville, Texas had the opportunity to celebrate Father's Day with their kids.

These photos are so uplifting to see. We know how important the family bond between parents and children is when it comes to forming a strong bond. And since yesterday was Father's Day, we find it encouraging to see that the resident inmates at the Goree Unit in Huntsville were able to spend some time with their kids just outside enjoying summer fun activities--despite the searing heat, of course.

And for those unfamiliar with it, "the Thomas Goree Unit ( GR) is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice men's prison, located in Huntsville, Texas, 4 miles (6.4 km) south of downtown Huntsville on Texas State Highway 75 South," according to Wikipedia.

Families had the opportunity to bring presents to their dads, enjoy some sports outside, take photos together, and just hang out this past weekend.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice posted some of the photos from the 'Day with Dad' event, and they are bringing smiles to our faces today.

Various people commented about how much they appreciated the fact that they did this. One woman, Pam Prieto, shared how much she wished that EVERY unit would make this a priority and stressed the importance of that family time. Many others stressed the importance of allowing these connections between dads and their kids. Others highlighted how much they loved the TDCJ showing such compassion for these dads and their families in this way.

We couldn't agree more. Here are some of the photos they shared yesterday:

