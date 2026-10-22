Halloween candy prices are giving some trick-or-treaters' biggest supporters a reason to think twice about participating this year. With Halloween approaching, some Texans are weighing the cost of buying candy against how many kids might actually come knocking. In my own neighborhood, I've noticed fewer trick-or-treaters in recent years, and a trip to Walmart over the weekend reminded me that stocking up can get expensive quickly.

Are Fewer Kids Trick-or-Treating in East Texas?

If your house is anything like mine, the number of kids trick or treating in recent years has decreased drastically. I'm not sure whether it's because there are other events such as trunk or treat events, or school events that give kids plenty of goodies or parents are worried about the safety of kids running around in costumes.

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Halloween Is Almost Here, but Candy Isn't Cheap

But regardless, the cost of candy is making some people not turn on their light for trick or treaters. While I love to see kids having fun and knocking on doors to collect candy, I can also understand that candy prices are getting a little steep.

While visiting Walmart over the weekend, I noticed bags of the "good" candy listed at around $25 per bag. So, if your house is busy with kids, you might need a few bags. Most people aren't thinking about spending that much on candy.

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What's Your Halloween Plan This Year?

What are your plans for Halloween? Are you going to be at home handing out candy to trick or treaters? Or are you not participating this year due to candy costs increasing?

And where do you think the best places to go trick or treating are anymore? Let me know by sending an email. My email address is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz