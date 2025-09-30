The best part of Halloween for East Texas kids, the candy! The best of Halloween for East Texas parents, eating their kids' candy after they go to bed.

Let's cut the crap, y'all. Everyone knows that there are certain types of candy that no parent wants to steal, no kid wants to find in their Halloween basket after a long evening a going door-to-door trick-or-treating. Sure, favorite treats are different for everyone, but there are some that we can all agree that no one wants to have to eat this Halloween.

The Most Disgusting Candy You Can Hand Out This Halloween

Some adults mess up, thinking that handing out healthy choices is a good thing. Those adults are wrong. Passing out things like fruit, bars, or even little toys to avoid sugar altogether increases your chances of getting your house wrapped tenfold.

You want to be known as the "best house for candy" by neighborhood trick-or-treaters; it's a badge of honor you carry all year long. So just avoid those items; you're not impressing anyone. And you do know every one of your apples winds up in the trash on Halloween night, right?

If the healthy route is your only option, turn off your porch light and go to bed early. Let's just save everyone some time. Who knows, that time wasted knocking on your door for a banana might keep my kid from scoring a full-size candy bar from the cool neighbors three houses down.

When it comes to candy, there are some we all agree on

Let's get back to the basics, you know, Twix, Skittles, Hershey bars, gummy worms, suckers, KitKats, the universally accepted tasty treats. And when in doubt, just go for chocolate. Just to brush up, here is the list of the worst candy to hand out on Halloween from Good Housekeeping.