East Texas home bakeries are giving local entrepreneurs a chance to turn their hobbies into small businesses. But recent reports of customers taking baked goods without paying the full amount raise an important reminder: supporting neighborhood businesses means paying for the products people work hard to make.

More East Texans Are Turning Their Hobbies Into Businesses

I'm always impressed by the people here in East Texas who turn a hobby into a business. We're seeing more of it lately, and whether it's because people are looking to make some extra money with the rising cost of living or they simply want to be their own boss, it's pretty cool to see.

But I've also seen multiple instances recently where people running home bakeries aren't being paid in full for the products they're making. And that's just not okay.

To be clear, some of these situations could come down to a misunderstanding. Maybe someone doesn't realize a particular item isn't being offered for free, or there's some confusion about how payment works. I always want to give people the benefit of the doubt.

But I've also seen situations where people reportedly took products without paying at all or paid less than the amount owed. Some of these incidents have even been caught on camera and shared online.

READ MORE: How to Support Local Businesses in East Texas

Home Bakery Owners Deserve to Be Paid for Their Work

At the end of the day, these are people working hard to build a business. They're spending their own time and money buying ingredients, preparing products and trying to turn something they love into a way to earn a living.

It's great to see people supporting these small businesses, but taking a product without paying for it in full isn't supporting a small business. It's taking something that someone worked hard to make without giving them what they earned.

And let's be honest, stealing from a small business isn't cool. Neither is stealing from any business.

I'm not writing this to put anyone on blast or point fingers at a particular person. I just want to see these hardworking East Texans continue to find success with the businesses they're building.

So, the next time you see a neighborhood home bakery, stop by and show them some support. Buy something delicious, tell your friends about them and help spread the word.

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Supporting Small Businesses Means Paying the Full Price

Just remember one important thing: If you take the product, pay the full price. These small businesses deserve that much.

[LOOK]: What is the Bakery in Tyler, Texas People Can't Stop Talking About? If you don't recognize some of these, rest assured in time you will. This bakery has already made such an impact on many East Texans, we have a feeling it will be here for a long, long time. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

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