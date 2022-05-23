East Texas Lakes Have Been Home to Some Big Catches so Far This Year
Ask an East Texan what plans they may have for the weekend, fishing could very well be at the top of their list. For good reason, too, as East Texas lakes are great for just about any kind of fisherman or woman, no matter the skill level. One fish that is plentiful in East Texas and can produce some big catches is bass. In East Texas so far this year, there has been a plethora of big catches.
Texas Parks and Wildlife has a program called the Toyota Sharelunker Program. This program records the big catches made by anglers all across the state. Its as simple as downloading a free app and recording the bass caught of eight plus pounds and/or 24 inches in length. During the first three months of each year, bass of 13 pounds or more can be loaned for spawning with your catch being recognized as a Legacy Sharelunker.
The Sharelunker Program, in general, lasts year round. So get out this weekend and find that big catch. Just to show how good its been in East Texas so far this year, check out the submissions below to the Sharelunker Program so far this year from our area lakes.
Classification, Date Caught, Who Caught It, Hometown, Weight, Length, Lake Caught
- Lunker, 04/28/2022, Logan Watson, Harmony, PA., 8.35, 0.00, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 04/26/2022, Steven Green, Palestine, TX., 24.00, Fairfield
- Lunker, 04/25/2022, Todd Cogbill, Terrell, TX., 8.68, 24.00, Fairfield
- Lunker, 04/24/2022, Ocey Johnson, Cleveland, TX., 9.95, 24.00, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 04/23/2022, Stephen Burton, Nederland, TX., 25.00, Nacogdoches
- Lunker, 04/23/2022, Desmond James, La Marque, TX., 9.08, 25.00, Nacogdoches
- Elite, 04/17/2022, Shay McIntosh, Humble, TX., 10.96, 25.00, Nacogdoches
- Lunker, 04/15/2022, Jace Heaslet, Terrell, TX., 8.47, 23.75, Fairfield
- Lunker, 04/14/2022, Christa Word, Camden, AR., 25.25, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 04/10/2022, Jeff Eppinette, Fort Worth, TX., 9.84, 25.75, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 04/09/2022, Griffin Antunes, Henderson, TX., 9.23, 0.00, Lake Tyler
- Lunker, 04/08/2022, Joel James, Orange, TX., 9.00 0.00 Sam Rayburn
- Lunker 04/05/2022, Edward Simpson, Bullard, TX., 9.01, 24.75, Tyler State Park
- Lunker, 04/03/2022, Steve Bornowski, Rockwall, TX., 8.30, 23.25, Athens
- Lunker, 04/02/2022, Kelly Robinson, Palestine, TX., 9.00, 24.75, Palestine
- Elite 04/02/2022, Eric Elliott, Tyler, TX., 10.90, 0.00, Tyler East
- Lunker, 04/01/2022, Jim Gebing, LaRue, TX., 8.12, 24.00, Fairfield
- Lunker, 04/01/2022, Jeremy Baker, White Oak, TX., 24.00, Lake O' the Pines
- Elite 04/01/2022, Scott McClellan, Ruston, LA., 11.90, 26.00, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 04/01/2022, JJ Hall, Garland, TX., 8.65, 23.75, Fairfield
- Lunker, 04/01/2022, Jaxon Caillier, Groves, TX., 8.81, 24.75, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 03/31/2022, Ocey Johnson, Cleveland, TX., 9.63, 25.25, Sam Rayburn
- Elite 03/30/2022, Ethan Scott, Oklahoma City, OK., 12.30, 26.00, Lake Fork
- Elite 03/27/2022, Riley Harris, Orange, TX., 10.80, 27.25, Sam Rayburn
- Elite 03/26/2022, Gary Boyett, Lufkin, TX., 11.10, 0.00, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 03/26/2022, David Maeker, Sulphur Springs, TX., 9.63, 23.50, Bob Sandlin
- Lunker, 03/26/2022, Jennifer McDonald, Kountze, TX., 26.00, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 03/26/2022, Joe Hyles, Athens, TX., 8.39, 24.75, Athens
- Legacy #631, 03/24/2022, Erik Peveto, Buna, TX., 13.82, 25.25, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 03/21/2022, David Reck, Coppell, TX., 8.00, 24.00, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 03/20/2022, Greg Hill, Yantis, TX., 8.20, 23.25, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 03/19/2022, Steven Green, Palestine, TX., 9.36, Fairfield
- Lunker, 03/19/2022, Bryan Allen, Conroe, TX., 24.50, Fairfield
- Elite 03/17/2022, Kelly Rutland, Gladewater, TX., 11.15, 25.00, Gladewater City
- Elite 03/16/2022, Matthew Phillips, Kilgore, TX., 10.10, 23.00, Gilmer Reservoir
- Lunker, 03/13/2022, Nick Clary, Arp, TX., 8.20, 0.00, Lake O' the Pines
- Lunker, 03/13/2022, Mouafeng Lo, ISANTI, MN., 24.00, Lake Fork
- Elite 03/12/2022, Zachary Yeater, Baytown, TX., 11.80, 23.25, Lake O' the Pines
- Legacy #628, 03/10/2022, Kellie Renfro, Lufkin, TX., 13.27, 26.00, Nacogdoches
- Lunker, 03/10/2022, Vincent Alibrando, Arp, TX., 9.03, 25.25, Tyler East
- Elite 03/09/2022, Spencer Brister, Orange, TX., 10.70, 25.50, Sam Rayburn
- Elite 03/08/2022, Vincent Alibrando, Arp, TX., 11.45, 24.75, Tyler East
- Lunker, 03/07/2022, Connor Wall, Monticello, MN., 9.23, 23.75, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 03/06/2022, Cameron Navarrette, Grapeland, TX., 8.28, 22.50, Fairfield
- Lunker, 03/06/2022, Greg Hill, Yantis, TX., 8.00, 0.00, Lake Fork
- Legacy #626, 03/06/2022, Jay Calvert, Coldspring, TX., 14.38, 0.00, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 03/05/2022, Patrick Sutton, Arp, TX., 8.37, 23.75, Lake Tyler
- Lunker, 03/05/2022, Wendy Randolph, Salado, TX., 9.26, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 03/05/2022, Jason Hargis, Huntsville, AR., 9.00, 24.25, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 03/05/2022, Matt Smith, Huntsville, AR., 9.31, 24.50, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 03/05/2022, Mitchell Howard, Irving, TX., 9.01, 25.25, Athens
- Lunker, 03/05/2022, Jason Hargis, Huntsville, AR., 8.63, 24.00, Lake Fork
- Lunker, 02/27/2022, Josh Risinger, Paris, TX., 9.38, 24.50, Cypress Springs
- Lunker, 02/19/2022, Justin James, Orange, TX., 8.63, 0.00, Sam Rayburn
- Lunker, 02/15/2022, Adam Forbis, Troup, TX., 9.25, Tyler West
- Lunker, 02/15/2022, John Epp, Crandall, TX., 9.01, 24.75, Athens
- Lunker, 02/11/2022, Randy Claybourne, Tulsa, OK., 9.48, 24.00, Lake Fork
- Elite 01/29/2022, Mitchell Howard, Irving, TX., 10.93, 23.50, Palestine
- Lunker, 01/19/2022, Edward Simpson, Bullard, TX., 9.08, 24.00, Palestine
- Lunker, 01/16/2022, Jace Heaslet, Terrell, TX., 9.01, 23.75, Fairfield
- Lunker, 01/16/2022, Jacob Smith, Whitehouse, TX., 24.00, Athens
- Lunker, 01/13/2022, Jay Powers, Inola, OK., 9.36, 23.00, Lake Fork
- Elite 01/11/2022, Drew Fitzgerald, Frankston, TX., 11.50, 24.50, Athens
- Lunker, 01/01/2022, Jace Heaslet, Terrell, TX., 8.11, 22.25, Fairfield
These are just from the lakes in East Texas. If you want to look at the full list from all of Texas, go to THIS LINK.