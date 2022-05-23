East Texas Lakes Have Been Home to Some Big Catches so Far This Year

Ask an East Texan what plans they may have for the weekend, fishing could very well be at the top of their list. For good reason, too, as East Texas lakes are great for just about any kind of fisherman or woman, no matter the skill level. One fish that is plentiful in East Texas and can produce some big catches is bass. In East Texas so far this year, there has been a plethora of big catches.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has a program called the Toyota Sharelunker Program. This program records the big catches made by anglers all across the state. Its as simple as downloading a free app and recording the bass caught of eight plus pounds and/or 24 inches in length. During the first three months of each year, bass of 13 pounds or more can be loaned for spawning with your catch being recognized as a Legacy Sharelunker.

The Sharelunker Program, in general, lasts year round. So get out this weekend and find that big catch. Just to show how good its been in East Texas so far this year, check out the submissions below to the Sharelunker Program so far this year from our area lakes.

Classification, Date Caught, Who Caught It, Hometown, Weight, Length, Lake Caught

Lunker, 04/28/2022, Logan Watson, Harmony, PA., 8.35, 0.00, Lake Fork

Lunker, 04/26/2022, Steven Green, Palestine, TX., 24.00, Fairfield

Lunker, 04/25/2022, Todd Cogbill, Terrell, TX., 8.68, 24.00, Fairfield

Lunker, 04/24/2022, Ocey Johnson, Cleveland, TX., 9.95, 24.00, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 04/23/2022, Stephen Burton, Nederland, TX., 25.00, Nacogdoches

Lunker, 04/23/2022, Desmond James, La Marque, TX., 9.08, 25.00, Nacogdoches

Elite, 04/17/2022, Shay McIntosh, Humble, TX., 10.96, 25.00, Nacogdoches

Lunker, 04/15/2022, Jace Heaslet, Terrell, TX., 8.47, 23.75, Fairfield

Lunker, 04/14/2022, Christa Word, Camden, AR., 25.25, Lake Fork

Lunker, 04/10/2022, Jeff Eppinette, Fort Worth, TX., 9.84, 25.75, Lake Fork

Lunker, 04/09/2022, Griffin Antunes, Henderson, TX., 9.23, 0.00, Lake Tyler

Lunker, 04/08/2022, Joel James, Orange, TX., 9.00 0.00 Sam Rayburn

Lunker 04/05/2022, Edward Simpson, Bullard, TX., 9.01, 24.75, Tyler State Park

Lunker, 04/03/2022, Steve Bornowski, Rockwall, TX., 8.30, 23.25, Athens

Lunker, 04/02/2022, Kelly Robinson, Palestine, TX., 9.00, 24.75, Palestine

Elite 04/02/2022, Eric Elliott, Tyler, TX., 10.90, 0.00, Tyler East

Lunker, 04/01/2022, Jim Gebing, LaRue, TX., 8.12, 24.00, Fairfield

Lunker, 04/01/2022, Jeremy Baker, White Oak, TX., 24.00, Lake O' the Pines

Elite 04/01/2022, Scott McClellan, Ruston, LA., 11.90, 26.00, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 04/01/2022, JJ Hall, Garland, TX., 8.65, 23.75, Fairfield

Lunker, 04/01/2022, Jaxon Caillier, Groves, TX., 8.81, 24.75, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 03/31/2022, Ocey Johnson, Cleveland, TX., 9.63, 25.25, Sam Rayburn

Elite 03/30/2022, Ethan Scott, Oklahoma City, OK., 12.30, 26.00, Lake Fork

Elite 03/27/2022, Riley Harris, Orange, TX., 10.80, 27.25, Sam Rayburn

Elite 03/26/2022, Gary Boyett, Lufkin, TX., 11.10, 0.00, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 03/26/2022, David Maeker, Sulphur Springs, TX., 9.63, 23.50, Bob Sandlin

Lunker, 03/26/2022, Jennifer McDonald, Kountze, TX., 26.00, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 03/26/2022, Joe Hyles, Athens, TX., 8.39, 24.75, Athens

Legacy #631, 03/24/2022, Erik Peveto, Buna, TX., 13.82, 25.25, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 03/21/2022, David Reck, Coppell, TX., 8.00, 24.00, Lake Fork

Lunker, 03/20/2022, Greg Hill, Yantis, TX., 8.20, 23.25, Lake Fork

Lunker, 03/19/2022, Steven Green, Palestine, TX., 9.36, Fairfield

Lunker, 03/19/2022, Bryan Allen, Conroe, TX., 24.50, Fairfield

Elite 03/17/2022, Kelly Rutland, Gladewater, TX., 11.15, 25.00, Gladewater City

Elite 03/16/2022, Matthew Phillips, Kilgore, TX., 10.10, 23.00, Gilmer Reservoir

Lunker, 03/13/2022, Nick Clary, Arp, TX., 8.20, 0.00, Lake O' the Pines

Lunker, 03/13/2022, Mouafeng Lo, ISANTI, MN., 24.00, Lake Fork

Elite 03/12/2022, Zachary Yeater, Baytown, TX., 11.80, 23.25, Lake O' the Pines

Legacy #628, 03/10/2022, Kellie Renfro, Lufkin, TX., 13.27, 26.00, Nacogdoches

Lunker, 03/10/2022, Vincent Alibrando, Arp, TX., 9.03, 25.25, Tyler East

Elite 03/09/2022, Spencer Brister, Orange, TX., 10.70, 25.50, Sam Rayburn

Elite 03/08/2022, Vincent Alibrando, Arp, TX., 11.45, 24.75, Tyler East

Lunker, 03/07/2022, Connor Wall, Monticello, MN., 9.23, 23.75, Lake Fork

Lunker, 03/06/2022, Cameron Navarrette, Grapeland, TX., 8.28, 22.50, Fairfield

Lunker, 03/06/2022, Greg Hill, Yantis, TX., 8.00, 0.00, Lake Fork

Legacy #626, 03/06/2022, Jay Calvert, Coldspring, TX., 14.38, 0.00, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 03/05/2022, Patrick Sutton, Arp, TX., 8.37, 23.75, Lake Tyler

Lunker, 03/05/2022, Wendy Randolph, Salado, TX., 9.26, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 03/05/2022, Jason Hargis, Huntsville, AR., 9.00, 24.25, Lake Fork

Lunker, 03/05/2022, Matt Smith, Huntsville, AR., 9.31, 24.50, Lake Fork

Lunker, 03/05/2022, Mitchell Howard, Irving, TX., 9.01, 25.25, Athens

Lunker, 03/05/2022, Jason Hargis, Huntsville, AR., 8.63, 24.00, Lake Fork

Lunker, 02/27/2022, Josh Risinger, Paris, TX., 9.38, 24.50, Cypress Springs

Lunker, 02/19/2022, Justin James, Orange, TX., 8.63, 0.00, Sam Rayburn

Lunker, 02/15/2022, John Epp, Crandall, TX., 9.01, 24.75, Athens

Lunker, 02/15/2022, John Epp, Crandall, TX., 9.01, 24.75, Athens

Lunker, 02/11/2022, Randy Claybourne, Tulsa, OK., 9.48, 24.00, Lake Fork

Elite 01/29/2022, Mitchell Howard, Irving, TX., 10.93, 23.50, Palestine

Lunker, 01/19/2022, Edward Simpson, Bullard, TX., 9.08, 24.00, Palestine

Lunker, 01/16/2022, Jace Heaslet, Terrell, TX., 9.01, 23.75, Fairfield

Lunker, 01/16/2022, Jacob Smith, Whitehouse, TX., 24.00, Athens

Lunker, 01/13/2022, Jay Powers, Inola, OK., 9.36, 23.00, Lake Fork

Elite 01/11/2022, Drew Fitzgerald, Frankston, TX., 11.50, 24.50, Athens

Lunker, 01/01/2022, Jace Heaslet, Terrell, TX., 8.11, 22.25, Fairfield

These are just from the lakes in East Texas. If you want to look at the full list from all of Texas, go to THIS LINK.

