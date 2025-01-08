(Lake Palestine, Texas) - Fishing is a prime hobby in East Texas. Heck, we'd do it during an artic blast if we really wanted to get out. Whether it's crappie or catfish or bass, our lakes are full of fishermen and women looking to hook that big one.

The bass fishing is so good in East Texas that a couple of our lakes have hosted Bassmaster tournaments over the last few years. A new list has come out from travellerselixir.com that lists five East Texas lakes in its 11 best fishing lakes in Texas list.

Fishing in East Texas Lakes

Just off the top of my head, Lake Palestine, Lake Fork or Lake O' The Pines are some great lakes to fish in East Texas. Yes, there's several more, but like I said, that's just off the top of my head. Those lakes are not only great for fishing but they are also fun to set up on the shore and have a day with the family there.

Lake Fork and Lake Palestine are so good for bass fishing that professional tournaments are held almost every year on those lakes. Record fish have been caught on Lake Fork and on Lake Tyler. Even if you're an amateur fisherman or woman, fishing is a lot of fun in East Texas.

11 Best Fishing Lakes in Texas

Recently, travel site travellerselixir.com released their list of the best lakes to fish in Texas. There are no statistics, per say, to back up their list, just the evidence of the amount of large catches made on those lakes. For instance, the site mentions how Lake Fork has 25 of the top 50 largest largemouth bass ever caught in the state.

Traveller's Elixir Top Fishing Lakes in Texas

Lake Texoma Lake Fork Lake Palestine Caddo Lake Toledo Bend Reservoir Sam Rayburn Reservoir Lake Conroe Lake Buchanan O.H Ivie Lake Lake Amistad Falcon Lake

You can read the full writeup at travellerselixir.com.

