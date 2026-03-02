(Lake Fork, Texas) - To be Captain Obvious for a brief moment, fishing is popular in East Texas. With all the great lakes we have across Texas, it's hard to find a bad spot to fish. No, we're not gonna ask for your favorite spot because we know that's information you'd like to keep to yourself.

Recently, two fishermen were visiting a couple of our East Texas lakes and reeled in a nice size bass. These bass were big enough to be officially recorded and earn the title of Toyota ShareLunker by Texas Parks and Wildlife. Yes, these gentlemen's fish stories are for real.

Toyota ShareLunker Program with Texas Parks and Wildlife

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Toyota ShareLunker Program was launched in 1986 to help promote bass fishing in Texas. Anglers who have caught a bass on a Texas lake that is eight pounds or heavier, or twenty-four inches or longer, can submit it in the ShareLunker program either through texassharelunker.com or through their mobile app.

All confirmed entrants will receive a Catch Kit that includes an achievement decal that corresponds to the fish's weight class, merchandise and other goodies. Entrants will also be placed in a drawing for a variety of prizes including a grand prize $5,000 shopping spree. Those who donate their 13 pound, or larger, catch for spawning will be entered in a separate drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree, get VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards and other prizes.

ShareLunker Bass Caught on Two East Texas Lakes

Over the last five days, February 26 - March 2, two ShareLunker Bass were caught on East Texas lakes. The first bass was caught by Jack York on Lake Tyler weighing in at 13.45 pounds.

The second ShareLunker was caught by Dale Washington weighing in at 13.38 pounds.

Congratulations gentlemen on your huge catches.

Get Out and Fish Out Great Lakes

So no matter if your favorite lake is Lake Tyler, Lake Palestine, Lake Fork, Cedar Creek Lake, Lake of the Pines or any other East Texas lake, get out and enjoy a weekend of fishing.

