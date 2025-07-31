(KNUE-FM) A potentially dangerous, invasive fish with human-like teeth was discovered in a Texas lake in August of last year, and experts were concerned that we might see even more in our Texas lakes

Behold, the Pacu.

Have You Heard of a Fish With Human Teeth?

So, we're curious: have you seen anyone catch one of these in one of our East Texas lakes?

Why Is the Pacu Fish Considered Dangerous?

Why do we say it is potentially dangerous?

According to Chron.com, 'the species was once blamed for biting off the testicles of unsuspecting swimmers in New Guinea.'

Yikes.

Is This Fish Found in East Texas Lakes Yet?

As far as we know, we haven't seen any in our Tyler, Texas lakes or in the surrounding area lakes--yet.

What Is a Pacu Fish, Exactly?

The fish is a distant relative of the South American piranha. This fish is a pacu, and there are certainly differences between the pacu and other fish.

Unlike piranhas, this freshwater species, also hailing from South America, is an herbivore for the most part and generally considered harmless to the majority of humans.

Then again, when we read what allegedly happened to the two men in New Guinea, it's clear it isn't harmless to ALL humans.

Why Does This Fish Have Human-Like Teeth?

According to wildlife experts, the pacu fish enjoys the fish equivalent of trail mix, preferring to nibble on seeds and nuts rather than flesh, thankfully. That, of course, would explain the human-like teeth.

And while the pacu doesn't have the harrowing razor-sharp teeth we associate with piranhas, the human-like teeth may be almost as frightening.

Where Was This Invasive Fish Caught in Texas?

At the end of August last year, this strange fish was caught by an angler at Lake Meredith in Sanford, Texas.

The fish was so strange and unusual to behold that it was moved to the Lake Meredith Aquatic & Wildlife Museum so others could go and see it.

How Did a South American Fish End Up in a Texas Lake?

How did this distant cousin to piranhas end up in a Texas lake, you may wonder?

Officials believe the pacu may have been kept as a 'pet' and was later released into Lake Meredith.

Why Do People Release Pacu Into the Wild?

Perhaps because pacu can grow to almost four feet and can quickly outgrow most aquariums.

Are Invasive Species Like Pacu a Big Deal?

So, although it is a strange fish to see, it doesn't present much danger MOST of the time. However, the Lake Meredith Museum staff wrote:

'Please always keep in mind invasive species are harmful where they are not native.'

Ways they can be harmful involve eating other native fish species and wrecking the native balance. There could also be a danger of parasitic spread.

Have You Spotted Anything Strange in East Texas Lakes?

Have you caught any strange, invasive fish in our East Texas lakes? Feel free to reach out or share photos and stories at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

