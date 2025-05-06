(East Texas) There was a horrible crime committed back in 1992 in Rusk County that involved a 7-year-old girl being sexually assaulted, but thanks to a recent DNA test the man responsible will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

More Details on the Case from 1992

The Texas Department of Public Safety posted on their website about the man who was convicted of the disturbing crime.

It was October 28, 1992, when David Roy Mundt broke into the Rusk County home assaulted the young girl in the backyard then fled the scene.

There was DNA that was collected at that time.

The Henderson Police Department tried the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory Division.

Neither system could come up with a match for the suspect at that time.

DNA Matched Another Case from 1986

In December of 2022, the Texas Rangers were notified that the 1992 case had a DNA match with another child sexual abuse case from 1986 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Texas Rangers and Phoenix Police Department found that DNA samples from the 1986 case were eligible for Advanced DNA testing and genealogy research.

June of 2024 Suspects Had Been Identified

The results of the DNA testing identified two brothers as possible suspects.

One brother was in the CODIS system already and it wasn’t a match.

Investigators obtained DNA from the second brother, David Roy Mundt, which resulted in a match.

Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol and Longview Police all worked together on August 7th, 2024 to make the arrest at his home in Gregg County.

August 2024 Mundt was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On April 25, 2025, Mundt was convicted and sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.

