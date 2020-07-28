Patrick Mahomes continues to make moves during the NFL offseason, by becoming part owner of the MBL franchise Kansas City Royals, per MLB's website.

The announcement came today (July 28th) from a press release from the Royals front office.

I must admit with Mahomes recently signing a mega deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and now have a stake in an MLB franchise is very impressive for a 24 year old.

Mahomes spoke out on his new venture as part owner of the Royals,

I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said Tuesday in the release. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do.

It comes as no surprise he would find his way back to baseball where he once threw a no hitter with 16 strikeouts in a game his senior year and also was a top prospect for the 2014 MLB draft and was actually selected by the Detroit Lions with the 37 overall pick, but opted out to commit to Texas Tech per MLB's website.

Mahomes father Pat Mahomes was a relief pitcher from 1992-2003 and played on various teams including the Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers.

Congrats Patrick!