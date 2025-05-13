(Whitehouse, Texas) - There have been a lot of East Texans who've made it to the National Football League (NFL). Several of those East Texas athletes have made it to the Super Bowl with a few of them earning a championship ring. The most famous East Texan to accomplish that feat is Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes.

He has led his Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl five times and won three of those. They almost had the first ever three-peat in the NFL but sadly lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Patrick has never forgotten his roots in Whitehouse and it showed during his induction into the Texas High School Hall of Fame.

Patrick Mahomes is a Hall of Famer and Surprised His Alma Mater Whitehouse

On Saturday, May 10, Patrick Mahomes was in Waco to accept his induction into the Texas High School Hall of Fame (KETK). He received this honor because of his time at Whitehouse High School. He went on to have a high scoring career at Texas Tech before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2017.

Patrick was inducted into the Hall of Fame as was longtime Gilmer Buckeyes coach Jeff Traylor and East Texas sports broadcaster David Smoak. Mahomes praised his time at Whitehouse as the foundation for his success in college and the NFL. He also surprised his alma mater, and several other high schools across the country, with a collaboration with Adidas.

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Whitehouse, and Other High Schools, with Announcement

During his speech, he introduced his partnership with Adidas to provide custom jerseys for Whitehouse High School and 14 other high schools across the country. The jersey will feature Patrick's gladiator logo. The jerseys will roll out for the upcoming football season.

Congratulations Patrick on your induction into the Texas High School Hall of Fame. It is well deserved. We look forward to watching you on Sundays as you lead your Chiefs to another championship season.

