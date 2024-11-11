East Texas is normally silver and blue country. But since a certain Whitehouse Wildcat took the National Football League (NFL) by storm, much of East Texas has turned red and gold. That East Texas native even joined a group to bring his favorite burger to the Kansas City area where he now resides, Whataburger. While Patrick Mahomes has nothing to do with this news of a Texas icon coming to Kansas City, he'll probably get a kick out of being able to visit it with his family when it opens in 2027.

Whataburger Moves Into Kansas City

Back in the year of 2021, Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that he was part of an investment group that would bring Whataburger to the Kansas City area. It made sense for Patrick as he loved eating at Whataburger while at Whitehouse High School. He wasn't shy about missing his favorite burger, either, with posts he put up on social media. Since that 2021 announcement, a total of six Whataburger stores have opened in and around the Kansas City area.

Whataburger is one of the pillars of the Texas Holy Trinity with H-E-B and Buc-ee's being the other two. H-E-B is more of a reginal grocery chain so the likelihood of them moving into Kansas City is slim but never rule it out. That leaves Buc-ee's. They have certainly not been shy about expanding any and everywhere they can. The closet Buc-ee's to the Kansas City area is in Springfield, Missouri, about a two and a half drive away.

New Buc-ee's Store Announcement

While Patrick Mahomes had nothing to do with this announcement, it's probably safe to say he and his family is excited that Buc-ee's will be coming close to them in 2027. It was made official on Thursday, November 7 that Buc-ee's will be building a 74,000 square foot store which will feature 120 gas pumps and 12 electric vehicle charging stations in Kansas City, Kansas. It's also expected to bring 200 jobs to the area which is never a bad thing for any community (mysanantonio.com).

It will roughly be in the area circled on Google Maps below very close to Kansas Speedway.

My fiancé's family lives in the Kansas City area. So it'll be cool to check out a non-Texas Buc-ee's when we go visit them in a couple of years. No matter how you feel about Buc-ee's, this just proves that Buc-ee's is slowly but surely taking over the world.

