For a lot of folks in East Texas, especially Whitehouse, Texas, Dallas Cowboys nation has turned into Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. Of course that has to do with Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes being the starting quarterback and leading them to three Super Bowl victories and possibly a third championship in a row this season. Rumors have been flying recently, however, of a possible move from Kansas City, Missouri to San Antonio, Texas. Why did those rumors start and why is a bus in San Antonio fueling the fires of those rumors?

Tax Measure Voted Down

Back in April, residents in Jackson County, Missouri, the county where the Chiefs' stadium is located, said no to a tax measure that would have allocated tax payer funds to be used for renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the building of a new ballpark for Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. This vote started rumors of the Chiefs and Royals both leaving the Kansas City area.

Several Texas cities popped up as possible relocation sites with San Antonio being the rumored front runner. This isn't the first time San Antonio has been connected with an NFL team relocating. In 2016, when the Raiders were looking to move out of Los Angeles, the team looked at San Antonio as a possibility. They ended up choosing Las Vegas.

Kingdom Cruiser

Last week, Tuesday, May 21, the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom Cruiser was spotted at Guaranteed Transmission in San Antonio. This is the bus used by the Chiefs and was built by San Antonio based Cruising Kitchens. The bus was getting some upgrades from Cruising Kitchens and having some transmission work done, which is why it was at the shop (mysanantonio.com).

That didn't stop the rumor mill from circulating that the Chiefs were, indeed, moving to San Antonio. That's not to say that San Antonians, and pretty much most of Texas, wouldn't welcome the Chiefs to the Lone Star State. I mean, the team did start in Dallas before the Cowboys were created.

No Chiefs Move to Texas

As of right now, despite the failed vote, the Kansas City Chiefs will remain in Missouri. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt as said that the team will continue to work toward a deal to stay in Kansas City.

