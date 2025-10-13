(Whitehouse, Texas) - There have been many athletes that starred at high schools in East Texas who moved on to the NFL. Several of those players have gone to play in, and some even won, a Super Bowl. It's rare air, for sure, and pretty cool to say your an East Texan with a Super Bowl ring.

February 9 of this year (2025) there were two East Texans that played in Super Bowl LIX, Groveton Indian Lane Johnson and Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. Johnson's Philadelphia Eagles got the best of Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in that game. That stopped a possible three-peat for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes at Whitehouse High School

Patrick played multiple sports while at Whitehouse High School, basketball, baseball and, of course, football. Patrick was a pitcher for the Wildcats just like his dad, Patrick Mahomes, Sr., was for the Lindale Eagles in the 80s. The senior Mahomes went on to have a good career in Major League Baseball playing for several teams including the Texas Rangers.

The junior Mahomes had a stellar career on the football field at Whitehouse (MaxPreps). He threw for 8,458 yards with 96 touchdown passes to only 15 interceptions. Patrick went on to play quarterback for the Texas Tech Red Raiders (sports-reference.com). He threw for 11,252 yards with 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in 2017. He sat behind Alex Smith for his rookie year until the final game of the 2017-2018 season when he got his first start. Since that time, Patrick has been the starter for the Chiefs.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to five Super Bowls since he became the starting quarterback in 2018, winning three of those championship games. So far in his NFL career, Patrick has thrown for 33,866 yards with 256 touchdowns and 76 interceptions (ESPN). He's also become the new face of the NFL since the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Season

It hasn't been an ideal start to the 2025-2026 season for the Chiefs. They currently sit with a 3-3 record and have looked beatable. It's a long season with 12 games to go so there's plenty of time for them to turn the season around.

We thought it would be fun to revisit Patrick's days at Whitehouse High School. We have some rare photos captured by friends who used to run etsn.fm, a website dedicated to covering high school football. See those photos below:

