East Texas Rumor Report: Is This Big Convenience Store Brand Leaving Tyler?

You May Have Noticed Some Changes Going On At Some Gas Stations And Convenience Stores In Tyler, TX And Rumors Are Starting To Fly.

A few days ago I began to notice some weird things going on at the nearby convenience store that we frequent near the radio station. They weren't restocking items that I normally come in for, the fountain drink machine wasn't getting fixed, stores that are supposed to open 24/7 were now closed, and a lot of "hot food" that was made there had came to a stop.

In the times we live in, I just figured that the employees had stopped giving a damn and were "quietly quitting" but in reality, we found out that changes could be coming to a few stores in our area due to a big brand possibly leaving the market.

When I started Seeing "Clearance" Signs Like This One, I Knew Then Something Was Up.

A few days later, I noticed that signs began to go up in stores saying that certain products were for sale for 50 to 80 percent off. When that happens, then you know its about to go down no matter what business you're in. We're talking about 7-Eleven Stores in East Texas.

Is 7-Eleven Getting Out Of East Texas? It Depends...

I decided to do some digging and began asking employees at 2 different 7-11 locations about what was going on, especially in Tyler. According to both employees, the franchisee for 7-11 in East Texas is preparing to either sell, or convert several locations to another gas station or convenience store brand. Some locations may even close down according to my sources.

We Cannot Confirm Which Locations Are Making Changes.

Denver based The Monfort Companies is the franchisee that introduced the 7-11 brand into East Texas in 2020 after acquiring 17 locations from Kidd Jones and rebranding them. At the time, it was Monfort's largest acquisition bringing them to 41 c-store locations across several states. As of this article, Monfort has not made an announcement or released a statement about its future plans in East Texas.

One of the employees added that there are several locations that are owned and operated by 7-11's Corporate Office in Dallas and that those would remain open and unchanged. As for those that are changing or closing, those changes are set to be going into effect sometime in the next 2 weeks.

