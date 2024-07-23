Looking for a job can be tricky, even when you're in a large state like Texas. There are interview processes to go through, figuring out what aligns with your values, work-life balance, and so much more to consider when looking for a job.

Even with Texas reaching a record-high number of jobs in March, totaling 14,115,700 according to the Office of the Texas Governor, it can still be a tricky task.

The good news is, with Texas being so large, it draws many companies into it -- some even placing their headquarters here -- giving people a pretty vast range of job options.

What is the most common job in Texas?

As of 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most common jobs in Texas were about what I expected.

The top three are general and operations managers (448,530); fast food and counter workers (391,681); and customer service representatives (336,110).

Of these three most common jobs in the state, some of these people are likely employed by one of the top 10 companies in Texas.

What are the largest companies headquartered in Texas?

When I say the largest companies in Texas, I'm talking more about the size of their employee base. And of course, we're only talking about those headquartered in the Lone Star State.

The top 10 companies alone, according to Zippa, account for over 1 million employees in Texas.

This data was compiled by looking at companies headquartered in Texas with at least 100 employees, and then ranking the remaining companies based on the most and least employees.

The largest company in Texas has 230,000 employees, and I bet you wouldn't guess what it is. For me, it wasn't a company I expected. Keep scrolling to see Texas' largest company and the other top 9:

