(KNUE-FM) Whew, how about these August Texas temperatures here in East Texas?

(Melts.)

Granted, most of us know what to expect if we've lived here for any length of time. Forever, for some of us.

Usually, about this time of year, some of us start dreaming of cooler temperatures. We've already heard that, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac Forecast for 2025-2026, we can expect a "late fall."

That's hard for us autumn-loving East Texans to hear.

What the Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts for Texas Winter 2025–26

OK, so what about wintertime? Can we expect snow this year, based on the Almanac?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which we've been referring to now for over 230 years, the forecast summary for Texas winter this year is warmer than usual, generally speaking, with below normal precipitation and snowfall in most parts of the state.

MySA reports that the best chances we have for snow are a "brief, isolated event" in mid-November. But even that would be limited to the northern parts of Texas.

What This Forecast Means for East Texas

So what does that mean for us here in East Texas?

Will we see snow this year?

According to the Almanac, if we do, it won't be much. The chances of seeing significant snow are pretty low.

Could Paris or Sulphur Springs See Flurries in November?

The more Northern part of East Texas, like Paris or Sulphur Springs, might get a light dusting at some point in the middle of November, but it is expected to be short-lived if it does occur.

More southern and central parts of East Texas, like Tyler, Jacksonville, and Lufkin, probably won't see any snow whatsoever, according to the prediction.

OK, so what about cold snaps and rain this winter in East Texas?

Cold Snaps and Ice Risks for Winter 2025–26

As aforementioned, the Almanac predicts it is expected to be drier than usual, although we could see a quite cold spell mid-December, and then again in early January 2026.

Flooding Concerns and Rain Forecast for Early 2026

When it comes to rain, the Almanac predicts the early part of next year could bring increased rainfall and possibly higher risks of flooding, particularly in flood-prone areas near rivers and/or creeks.

Even though we're not expected to experience much snow, if any, we will still need to be careful due to ice, especially for those who live in more rural or elevated areas.

Bottom line?

Bottom Line for East Texans This Winter

Please don't count on any snow days, but we'll have those cold mornings and slick roads when there is a risk of ice.

Be on the lookout for flash flood alerts in January and February of 2026, and tune in to local weather forecasts--they tend to be more accurate than these longer-range predictions, as helpful as they can be.

Well, at least we won't have to deal with a Snowmageddon this year...allegedly.

List of Strange Weather Events That Hit Tyler, Texas Tyler, Texas, has experienced a variety of unusual and extreme weather events over the years. Here are some examples: