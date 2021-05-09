Severe Weather Potential Exists In East Texas Mother’s Day Afternoon

Get our free mobile app

Mother's Day afternoon and evening could end up being a stormy one for East Texas.

Of course we would like to have sunny skies, a light breeze with temperatures in the upper seventies for Mother's Day, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be the plan from Mother Nature this year.

Our Mother's Day this year, although starting out pretty nice, with cloudy skied and windy conditions and warming up to the mid eighties by afternoon, could end up becoming stormy. So if you have any outdoor plans for Mother's Day, you'll want to make sure they're wrapped up early afternoon and make sure things don't get blown away because it'll be windy one too!

A cold front will be moving through the area by this afternoon bringing with it a chance of rain and thunderstorms and some of these storms could possibly be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under an 'enhanced' risk for thunderstorm development, which is a three on a scale of five.

With these storms locally heavy rainfall is a possibility along with high winds and the chance of hail being the main threats of this weather event. A stray tornado can't be ruled out either. So stay weather aware this Mother's Day and have the best day possible.

Looking ahead in to the work week, it looks like we'll have a chance of rain sticking around though at least Wednesday of this coming week.