The Most Ferocious Full Moon Of The Year Debuts This Thursday

As we're wrapping up the first month of 2021, we're also preparing to add a historic moment to our calendar - this year's first full moon.

This week's full moon will be called a 'Wolf Moon'. According to NASA, the name has significance; By season, as the first full Moon of winter, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States named this the Wolf Moon from the packs of wolves that howled hungrily outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter.

In other places it's referred to as the Ice Moon.

Cool, huh?

If you want to check out the Wolf Moon, mark these times on your calendar: Moonrise begins at 5:52 p.m. on January 28, and moonset will happen at 8:09 a.m. on Friday, January 29.

The moon will glow at 99.6 percent.

As for our visibility here in East Texas, it looks like Thursday is our soft spot for low cloud cover.

If you take cool pictures, make sure you share them with us through our app! You can downlead it at the link below!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app