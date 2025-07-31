As we head into August and a new school year here in Texas, are all y'all ready to fall back into winter's dark clutches? Me either. Dallas, TX, y'all ready?

Of course, I'm not ready for summer to end. I know my kids aren't either. And chances are you and yours are wishing for a little more summertime, too. Did you know that it negatively affects us scientifically? It's true.

When Does Daylight Saving Time End This Year?

According to Psychology Today, "time-shifts for many people cause nothing but stress and aggravation." So, why do we still do this two times every year?

Not to bring politics into it, but in today's volatile political landscape, you know how there is supposed to be nothing that could get us to reach across the political aisle? That's wrong. ABOLISHING DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME COULD SAVE OUR COUNTRY.

A University of Chicago poll found that "75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year." But for some reason, we're stuck with this antiquated time see-saw every spring and fall.

DST has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, according to the Bureau of Transportation. It was established to help the Interstate Commerce Commission, which monitored railroad transportation.

Canceling it is picking up steam.

Texas lawmakers have repeatedly attempted to get rid of daylight saving time. "In April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to permanently stay on daylight saving time, but the Senate never voted on it."

The Senate never voted on it? C'mon, y'all. This is a big, fat hanging curve right over the middle of the plate. Let's knock this one outta the ballpark and keep a little bit more of our sanity twice a year.

When Does Daylight Saving Time 2025 End?

Nov 2, 2025, at 2:00 am, we will set our clocks back one hour, and screw up the next week of our lives. Oh, and remember it's a great time to take care of a few biannually tasks. Change or check these things when the time changes:

Smoke detector batteries - replace them with new ones.

Carbon monoxide monitor batteries - replace them with new ones.

Test home alarm systems with monitoring services.