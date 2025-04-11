Remember The Year East Texas Got a Surprise WHITE Easter?

Here in East Texas, we just don't get a lot of snow. When we do it's usually in January and February. But sometimes we get a surprise. Do you remember the year that several East Texas towns were blanketed with surprise snow... in April... FOR EASTER?!

We'll get an occasional snow flurry or two here and there, but several inches of powder that doesn't melt by noon is not the norm -- Snowpocalypse '21 aside.

The Year East Texas Got a Surprise WHITE Easter

Not that long ago, though, a storm came through so late in the year that many East Texas towns got a rare white Easter.

Chances are, if you're reading this, and have a driver's license (or are old enough for it, and it's suspended), you remember that fateful April day when we were blanketed by four inches of snow. Come Easter, it'll have been 18 years since it happened.

From KTRE:

On this day (April 7th) in weather history [18] years ago, Deep East Texas received a rare and unusual late season snowfall. On April 7, 2007, many areas from Crockett to Groveton and over toward Lufkin and Nacogdoches received two-to-four inches of snow. This snow event was historic as it was the latest measurable snowfall to occur this far south in East Texas as far back as the records go.

That much snow in this area is certainly rare, and really for most parts of Texas. Add in the fact that it came so late in the year made it even more exciting.

Do you know which city in Texas is the snowiest? Situated in the panhandle of Texas, Amarillo averages the highest amount of snowfall per year with around 17.9 inches annually.