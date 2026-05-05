Here’s Your Full Event Guide to the 2026 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival
Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2026: Your Ultimate Guide! Get ready for a day full of smoky BBQ, unforgettable music, and good vibes at the 12th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grant! Here's everything you need to know to have the best day ever.
Where Do We Park?
Parking: On-site parking is available for $15. Limited handicap parking is also available. Enter through Gate 7 (204 Patton Ln, Tyler, TX 75704).
Pro Tip: Rideshares use the same entrance but will have a turn-off section where you can be dropped off. Check out the rideshare MAP.
What's the Gate Schedule?
- VIP entry begins at 12:00 PM.
- BBQ + Concert entry is at 1:00 PM and Concert-Only gates open at 3:45 PM.
All ticket holders enter through one tent, with designated lanes for each ticket type- including a Quick Lane for folks without chairs, bags, or purses. Have your ticket ready (printed or digital) for a speedy scan!
Can I Bring a Bag?
Only if it's clear! Regular purses, backpacks, cooler-bags, fanny packs or anything larger than a phone case that is not clear will not be admitted into the festival. The only exception is lawn chair bags, but you will required to remove your chair from the bag when you go through security screening.
What's the Music Schedule on the Altra Stage?
3:30 PM: Parker Ryan
4:15 PM: Bottomland
5:15 PM: Southall
6:20 PM: Tracy Byrd
7:50 PM: Aaron Watson
9:20 PM: Hudson Westbrook
What BBQ Is Available?
Everyone with a VIP or BBQ + Concert ticket will get free samples, and then select restaurants will be selling during the concert. Check out our full list of bbq joints here!
What If It Rains?
Red Dirt is a rain or shine event, as printed when you bought your tickets and on our website. Even if it's raining, we party. HOWEVER, lightning is NOT rain. If we see inclement weather 8 miles out, we will implement an evacuation plan. All attendees will be instructed to go to their vehicles or a nearby building to seek cover. We will assess the situation and if it's deemed safe to return, we will open the gates back up. Be sure to check the Red Dirt Facebook page for updates. We do not offer refunds for inclement weather.
You are welcome to bring a collapsible umbrella, but no larger umbrellas (patio, golf, etc.) or umbrellas with a metal tip will be permitted inside.
Can We Bring Chairs, Blankets, etc.?
Yes. Keep in mind that we will have a designated area in the general admission part of the concert area where chairs will not be allowed to offer more people the opportunity to stand and be close to the stage. This will be in addition to chairs not being allowed in the VIP area directly in front of the stage. There will be plenty of room for VIP and non-VIPs to have chairs with great views of the stage.
How Will Alcohol Sales Work?
Drink tickets must be purchased for all alcoholic beverages. There will be 3 bars and 2 spots to purchase drink tickets. For VIPs, there will be a separate VIP bar and location to purchase drink tickets in the VIP area. Check out the beer list here.
Can We Come and Go from the Festival?
Yep. You will receive a wristband when you first enter the festival, which will allow you to leave and return as you please, as long as you have the wristband on, so don't take it off! No wristband = no re-entry. Tailgating is strictly prohibited, and Tyler Police Department and our event security will be patrolling parking lots throughout the day.
What Can We Not Bring?
Outside food or drinks, trays (that includes cardboard lids), weapons, drugs, coolers, friends who waited too long to buy tickets, and pets (service animals are welcome, of course, with proper documentation). Read more of our festival policies here.
Will There Be Food Available After the BBQ Part of the Festival is Over?
Every barbecue restaurant participating in the festival is allowed to bring extra food to sell to concert-goers if they wish after 4:00 PM. We will have select food trucks on-site as well.
Where are the Restrooms?
You'll find restrooms along the NE fence line.
VIPs, you've got your own designated facilities inside the VIP zone.
Will There Be Tickets Sold at the Gate?
No, tickets must be purchased online! Buy tickets here!