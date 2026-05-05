Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2026: Your Ultimate Guide! Get ready for a day full of smoky BBQ, unforgettable music, and good vibes at the 12th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grant! Here's everything you need to know to have the best day ever.

Where Do We Park?

Parking: On-site parking is available for $15. Limited handicap parking is also available. Enter through Gate 7 (204 Patton Ln, Tyler, TX 75704).

Pro Tip: Rideshares use the same entrance but will have a turn-off section where you can be dropped off. Check out the rideshare MAP.

What's the Gate Schedule?

VIP entry begins at 12:00 PM.

BBQ + Concert entry is at 1:00 PM and Concert-Only gates open at 3:45 PM.

All ticket holders enter through one tent, with designated lanes for each ticket type- including a Quick Lane for folks without chairs, bags, or purses. Have your ticket ready (printed or digital) for a speedy scan!

Can I Bring a Bag?

Only if it's clear! Regular purses, backpacks, cooler-bags, fanny packs or anything larger than a phone case that is not clear will not be admitted into the festival. The only exception is lawn chair bags, but you will required to remove your chair from the bag when you go through security screening.

What's the Music Schedule on the Altra Stage?

3:30 PM: Parker Ryan

4:15 PM: Bottomland

5:15 PM: Southall

6:20 PM: Tracy Byrd

7:50 PM: Aaron Watson

9:20 PM: Hudson Westbrook