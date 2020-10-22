East Texas Veterans’ Graves Will Be Honored Despite The Pandemic

A Tyler cemetery will be part of the annual Wreaths Across America event which honors veterans that we've lost, but some changes are part of the plan this year.

For almost thirty years now, volunteers have helped lay wreaths on the graves of veterans across the US every December as part of Wreaths Across America, and volunteers in East Texas have always been quick to step up and be part of it.

The ceremony at Washington DC's Arlington National Ceremony coincides with those at East Texas cemeteries, and sponsors pay for each evergreen wreath that decorates a gravesite. There are thousands of gravesites to cover, so it takes a huge effort to make it all happen!

The annual event is happening on December 19th, 2020 and it's on as scheduled, but there are things we can do now to help our local cemeteries reach their goals. At last check, our local cemeteries were well short of their goals to have all gravesites decorated. As of now, there are thousands of gravesites that won't be honored unless we step up. Now is the time to sponsor a wreath for $15, or volunteer to be part of a wreath-laying ceremony.

There are three East Texas cemeteries participating, according to Wreaths Across America.

Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery

Supported by 2 Local Fundraising Groups

12053 Hwy 64 West

Tyler, TX 75704

Grave Specific: Accepting

Ceremony Type: Ceremony and Wreath Laying

Holly Tree Cemetery

Supported by 1 Local Fundraising Group

1620 FM 2869 S

Holly Lake Ranch, TX 75765

Grave Specific: Not Available

Ceremony Type: Ceremony and Wreath Laying

Hawkins Cemetery

Supported by 1 Local Fundraising Group

389 Blackburn St

Hawkins, TX 75765

Grave Specific: Not Available

Ceremony Type: Ceremony and Wreath Laying

As a national organization, Wreaths Across America is making use of text-to-donate features, virtual 5Ks, and the mobile educational exhibit that travels around the country and helps spotlight efforts to give gravesites the yearly spotlight. The pandemic isn't going to stop the effort, but it is forcing changes in the way veterans are honored. Volunteers will probably be wearing masks while they are laying the wreaths, for the first time ever.

You can text WREATH22 to 20222 to sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery right from your phone. Or purchase a wreath for the East Texas cemeteries planning to honor veterans in December.

We're all looking for ways to spread a little love and end 2020 on a good note, and this is a great opportunity.