Eldorado Casino Has Been Sold! (Again)

The on-again, off-again sale of Shreveport's Eldorado Casino has been the talk of the gaming world all year. Now it's time to finally put the rumors to rest.

According to several sources, including Inkedin.com, Casino Giant Bally's has acquired the Eldorado from Caesar's Entertainment in a $140 million deal. "Didn't someone already buy that casino?" you ask - almost. In January, Maverick Gaming was planning to add the casino to their portfolio - but that deal fell apart. Then, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc put together a deal to buy it, but back in April that fell apart too. That meant the 15 year old gaming hall that boasts 1,401 slots, 54 tables and 403 hotel rooms was back on the market.

Here's the official statement from George Papanier, Bally's Corporation president and chief executive officer: