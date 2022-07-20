Mabank, TX Illegal Gambling Bust: 8 Arrested, $50K In Cash Seized

Despite the fact that East Texas is just a few hours away from casinos in Louisiana and Oklahoma, there are still some folks committed to doing things the illegal way for gamblers and when captured they can face some serious charges and time. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office just wrapped up an investigation over several months involving an alleged illegal gambling operation in Mabank and arrests have been made.

The Arrests Were Made As Part Of A joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank police.

According to KLTV, Three search warrants were executed on July 17 at multiple locations in Mabank and police there arrested 6 people and charged them with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of gambling device, gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place. Here are the 6 that were arrested:

Hayley Phillips, 17, of Gun Barrel City

Syed-Arshad Hussain, 50, of Lewisville

Kassondra Shenae Jonas, 32, of Kemp

Tristyn Lynne Mills, 24, of Kemp,

Muhammad Adnan, 33, of Forney

Sandra Darlene Pergeson, 49, of Gun Barrel City,

Two others were arrested in the raid on drug charges. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a warrant has been filed on one more person. Hillhouse also said $50,000 was seized from multiple locations in the Mabank area, along with two cars, methamphetamine and a gun. All suspects pictured or not are presumed innocent until proven guilty. We'll keep an eye on this story because it could get more interesting.

