(Irving, Texas) - The possibility of legalized gambling in Texas is something many want in the state. It's a two-sided coin really. One side of Texas wants to play without leaving the state. The other side sees the tax revenue that can be brought into the state and/or a particular city.

The possibilities are certainly exciting. One city is maybe thinking of future-proofing their area by rezoning some land for a resort that could accommodate a casino. Of course, all of this would hinge on Austin making all of it legal.

Irving, Texas is Anticipating Legal Gambling in the State

The City of Irving is hoping that a vote would allow a thousand plus acre area of the city could be used as a destination gambling resort (chron.com). This area would include the land that was home to Texas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, for over 40 years.

The site would be a mixed-use facility of corporate, retail and residential space. But there would also be room for a destination resort that could have the space for a casino. There is also the potential of the Dallas Mavericks moving to a stadium there as well.

Irving is Anticipating the Arrival of Gambling in Texas

This rezoning vote isn't without opposition. At a town hall meeting on Friday, March 14, residents filled the meeting hall wanting nothing to do with this resort rezoning. Those residents are concerned that the resort could bring an increase in gambling addiction, drunk driving incidents and overall crime increase.

Casino gambling in Texas is illegal with the exception of Native American reservations. Texas would have to change its constitution to make gambling legal which requires a two-thirds approval in both the House and Senate.

