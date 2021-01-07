Just after 2:40 a.m. Central Time on Thursday morning (January 7th, 2021), the Joint Session of Congress concluded the count of Electoral College votes for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Despite two delays for separate votes to be taken by the U.S. House and Senate concerning objections to Arizona and Pennsylvania's electors, the count went as expected, with Joe Biden (pictured, above) winning the presidency. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence stoically presided over the count.

Officially, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received 306 electoral votes. President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received 232 electoral votes. There were no faithless electors in the 2020 election.

Wednesday's Joint Session of Congress was interrupted during the early afternoon as protestors stormed the Capitol and broke into offices, along with the Senate chamber.

Minutes after Biden's win was confirmed, President Trump released a statement pledging an orderly transition on January 20th.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," said President Trump.



"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," he concluded.

When the Joint Session of Congress initially resumed Wednesday evening after the violence at the U.S. Capitol, Vice President Pence made a brief speech, which drew applause from members of both houses.

V.P. Pence said in part: "To those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins; and this is still the People's House." Pence concluded, "Let's get back to work."