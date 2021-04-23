Get our free mobile app

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration. This lawsuit is targeting the border crises and the fallout from so many illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. In the lawsuit, Paxton says the Biden administration has failed to enforce the Immigration and Nationality Act backstop which is a longstanding federal law that requires illegal immigrants who might transmit disease to be detained.

Paxton alleges that the Biden administration is encouraging the spread of COVID-19 at the border by allowing in illegal immigrants who may be carrying COVID-19. Paxton argues that the illegal immigrants are gathering in a "congregated care" setting which departs from the administration's rules for large numbers of illegal immigrants and continues the crisis on the border.

According to a press release, Paxton says Biden is disregarding the health of Texans.

“President Biden’s outright disregard of the public health crisis in Texas by welcoming and encouraging mass gatherings of illegal aliens is hypocritical and dangerous. This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Law and order must be immediately upheld and enforced to ensure the safety of our communities and the reopening of the strongest economy of the country.”

You can read the full complaint here.

This isn't the first, nor will it be the last lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the administration of President Joe Biden.