Ellen DeGeneres Show Workplace Under Investigation

Ellen has always been one of my top 5 people I want to meet. At one point my sister and I tried every which way to get tickets to be members of the audience for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". Our ultimate dream was to get on the show during the "12 Days of Giveaways". Can you imagine us all jumping up and down with excitement with our 75 inch TV?

According to The New York Times, "WarnerMedia has started an investigation into the workplace environment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” following the publication of articles that included interviews with employees who complained of discrimination and mistreatment"

Earlier this month Buzzfeed.com posted all of the allegations brought forward by 11 different employees and previous employees. Some complained that they were fired after taking bereavement leave, one claimed they were fired because they took a medical leave. A Black employee claimed racist comments were directed at them by senior staffers. Several employees were also instructed to never speak directly to Ellen DeGeneres.