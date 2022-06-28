East Texas Police Make Numerous Arrests In Cartel Investigation

What started as a murder investigation turned into something much more sinister according to Texarkana Police and 18 months later, arrests are being made in what police say is a much larger criminal situation.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Texarkana Police Report multiple arrests of the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Police report that as detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder for hire plot. They also eventually determined that his murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.

Detectives believe that the group was also involved in another shooting.

Gun iStock loading...

A 35-year-old victim was shot as he sat in a vehicle outside a business in the 1700 block of W. 3rd on July 15, 2021. This happened only minutes after another man was tied up inside his W. 16th Street home and robbed at gunpoint by several men.

8 Suspects Were Taken Into Custody, One Remains On The Run

Texarkana Police Facebook Texarkana Police Facebook loading...

Charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Murder are:

Courtney Hope, 33, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.21 million bond).

Van Grissom, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cedric Alexander, 21, Wall, MS – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1 million bond).

Calvin Gardner, 31, Desoto, TX– being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cornell Brown, 30, Memphis, TN – being held in MCSO for Capital Murder in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana AR. A hold has been placed on him for the felony warrants issued for Texas incidents.

The suspects listed above are also being charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery. 3 more suspects were taken into custody while one remains at large including:

Vonquildric Abraham, 29, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($200,331 bond).

Derial Greenwood, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($80,000 bond).

Courtney Williams, 32, Memphis, TN – in custody in Mississippi and awaiting extradition to Texas.

Markeis Richardson, 35, of Texarkana, TX. - currently at large.

If you know where Markeis Richardson can be found, call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

These Men Are Among The Most Wanted Sex Offenders In Texas Let's take a look at the most wanted sex offenders in the state of Texas. They are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. If you spot them, call local authorities.

Anderson County Wanted Suspects - April 2022 Here is a list of suspects wanted out of Anderson County, Texas