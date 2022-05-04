Smith County, TX Sheriff’s Investigating Late Night Store Robbery

I worked the overnight shift at a convenience store for awhile before I got into radio and it can be a scary job sometimes. You're normally the one having to work during hours where the "criminal" element is most likely to be up to no good. Thankfully, I can say that I was never robbed while working at a store but unfortunately the same can't be said for others. One such incident took place this week and The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of a Monday night robbery at a local convenience store.

It Happened At The Cefco On Highway 64 West Off Erwin St. In Tyler

On Monday night (May 2) at 11:30 pm, the Smith County Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call regarding an Armed Robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store located in 11800 block of Hwy 64 West. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the victim who advised she was just robbed at gunpoint.

Smith County Investigators Sent Us Photos From Surveillance Video Of The Robbery.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect threatened the victim while pointing the handgun at her. After taking the money from the register, the suspect fled the business through the front door and was seen running toward Thompson Lane.

He entered into what was described as an SUV that was possibly red in color.

No further details were given about the suspect’s departure from the area. He is described as a young black male, 5’09” to 6’0”, slender build, wearing a hoodie pulled over his head.

If anyone has any information concerning this case they are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600

