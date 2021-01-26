Elysian Fields Schools Move To Virtual Learning Due to COVID

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Once again COVID has reared its ugly head in a local school system and caused disruption to the normal learning routine.

Effective today, January 26, and continuing until Tuesday, February 2, the entire Elysian Fields Independent School District has moved to virtual instruction due to COVID-19.

In a story first reported by arklatexhomepage, we learn that, yesterday, school officials announced that after a number of positive COVID cases were reported in the district, all students will begin virtual or remote learning today.

In the notification from the school district we are told that all campuses and district offices are closed and all after school tutoring is cancelled until February 2.

Parents who have any questions regarding virtual instruction should contact their child’s teacher or campus administration.