Eric Church fans in San Antonio can breathe a sigh of relief. The country superstar, who drew the ire of some fans for his controversial decision to cancel a scheduled performance to attend a basketball playoff game with his family on April 2, has announced a new show date to make up for that canceled gig — and the new date will be free.

Church turned to social media to announce the news on Friday (April 1), thanking the fans in San Antonio for allowing him the chance to take his family to a game that is very important to him. As a way of making up for the concert that did not go forward, Church reveals he'll play a new gig in nearby New Braunfels, Texas, in September, and those who had purchased tickets to the canceled performance will be able to attend at no charge.

Church was previously slated to play a gig at AT&T Center in San Antonio on April 2 as part of his Gather Again Tour. He sent a message to his fan club, the Church Choir, on March 30, letting them know that he had changed his plans for what he admitted was a "selfish" reason. Church and his family will attend the NCAA Men's Final Four matchup between Duke and North Carolina in New Orleans on that day instead.

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four," he wrote to his fans. "As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years, but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream."

The acclaimed singer acknowledged right off the bat that it was a big thing to ask of his fans who already had plans to attend the concert.

"This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community," he wrote. "However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."

Details of Church's makeup concert date are to be announced.