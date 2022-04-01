Gorgeous & Gated: Tyler, TX Home Priced At Just Under A Million Bucks

We all know the housing market is insane right now but according to our analytics, that doesn't stop yall from looking at big beautiful homes that are on the market even if you can't really afford it right now. But as we always say "Its okay to dream right?" So we're currently dreaming about this gorgeous home for sale in a gated community with its own "gated" entrance and more.

Completely redone and renovated, this spacious five bedroom, four and a half bath with a three car garage is very impressive.

It almost resembles a "dollhouse" when you look at it! This gorgeous custom built home is located in the Tyler gated community of Graemont at 2015 Dressage Lane. This almost 5,000 square foot home sits on an acre with potential for your dream outdoor kitchen / living space and room to entertain.

Just About Everything In This Home Has Been Redone.

According to its listing on Zillow, this home has just about everthing redone including:

New paint interior and exterior.

Downstairs master bedroom and bathroom updated.

Kitchen cabinets refinished, new granite installed and fixtures/ hardware updated in the huge kitchen.

Formal dining area and three living areas.

Half bath downstairs fully renovated.

Upstairs bedroom has updated flooring and master bath has updated countertops, sinks, fixtures and doors.

Priced Just Shy Of A Million Bucks.

You don't have to be a millionaire to buy this one but it would probably help if you are at least CLOSE to millionaire status. The listed price is $995,000 so if you're ready to take a look inside, let's do that right now.

