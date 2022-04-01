Yeah, I thought there weren't any castles in Texas either. Turns out we were both wrong, there are actually a few. And this one that is just a two-and-half hour drive from Tyler, TX will take your breath away.

While it's not a medieval one you'd find in say Scotland, this castle located on the shores of Lake Whitney in Clifton, TX makes up for it's newness with stunning views, multiple gazebos, a large front lawn, private pool, even a moat and draw bridge.

Yeah, it's gotta moat, which will certainly serve to make your swimming enemies easy targets.

Parsons Castle is one of the only castles you will find in Texas! Over a decade of planning, design and construction, went in to making Parsons Castle a unique, one-of-a-kind venue perfect for weddings, meetings, corporate parties and big events. The majestic castle opened in 2018 and is five stories high with balconies on each floor overlooking the beautiful Lake Whitney. Our elegant 3,000 square foot ballroom is the perfect place to host any event. The castle grounds also offer multiple gazebos, a large front lawn, moat and draw bridge, private pool and much more for any outdoor event.

Sounds like a perfect wedding spot, or the place to go to just get away and forget about life for while -- in a freakin' five story castle.

Before we dive head first into the stunning pictures, here are a few of the amenities that the castle offers:

Multiple Ceremony Areas

Covered Outdoor Space

Onsite Bridal Suite

Grooms Dressing Room

Private Pool

Private Hot Tub

Indoor Event Space

On-Site Bar & Kitchen

Outdoor Event Space

Reception Area

Wireless Internet

Handicap Accessible

And here we go, ladies and gentlemen, Parsons Castle:

