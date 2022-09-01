ETX Rockers Whiskey Myers to Bring Their Powerful Live Show Back Home

Whiskey Myers is comin' back home. The East Texas rockers are back this September for their annual Wiggy Thump festival in Palestine, TX. This show is worth the drive from Tyler, Longview, with-out-doubt from any place in the ETX.

Whiskey Myers Presents Wiggy Thump. The show is locked-in for Saturday September 24th at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena in Palestine, TX. This is gonna be a helluva rock show as WM welcomes special guests READ SOUTHALL BAND, THE WEATHERED SOULS, and ALMOST LEGAL

Get those tickets right here, right now.

And if you missed it, some big news earlier this summer as Whiskey Myers went Platinum, with THREE different songs. In July at their sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, the guys got the big news commemorating fifteen years of hard work day in and day out. Grinding.

According to The Music Universe, the band was surprised with Four New RIAA Certifications prior to taking the stage: “Stone,” “Ballad of a Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade” have been certified Platinum, while “Virginia” has achieved Gold status.

WAY TO GO, GUYS!

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.

Here Are 10 Amazing Facts That I Bet You Didn't Know About Texas While it's true Ray Wylie Hubbard's song "Screw You We're From Texas" is steeped in irony, there is something undeniably extra special about the Lone Star State, so screw everyone else, right?

Ladies & Gentlemen, The World's SMALLEST Buc-ee's is Just So Cute The new tourist spot can be found in Marfa, a small desert city in west Texas, is known as an arts hub. The art installation, remember the famous Marfa Prada installation, it's kinda like that, has popped up on the side of Sanderson Highway.