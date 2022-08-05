Everyone in Tyler, TX is Raving About This One Server at Ken’s Pizza

Ken's Pizza in Tyler, TX has been a part of our East Texas community for decades. They have been a family favorite since they first opened their doors in 1961. It was just recently, Ken's left their old building to move to a larger location over there in the French Quarter shopping center.

As with any moves there had been some adjustments, growing pains, but it seems like the local favorite pizza joint is really finding their groove -- and judging by the comments on the Tyler, TX Rants, Raves, & Recommendations Facebook group, they've certainly seem to have found an all-star employee.

Missy S. shared her lunchtime experience yesterday, and we felt the need to share some of this goodness with everyone:

We went to Kens Pizza for lunch today...there was the cutest young man taking care of us…I wish I could remember his name…he was the absolute SWEETEST young man. My 7 year old son was playing the games in the back, and had spent all his playing money trying to win a set of gaming headphones out of the “key” game. This young man put his own money in & won those headphones on the 1st try & turned around and gave them to my baby. Made his day, and mine. I hope whoever is raising him knows they are raising such a precious, respectful, amazing little man!

Sounds like a good kid. And a big thanks to Missy for sharing her experience -- I don't know about you but it sure puts a big smile on my face... But as it turns out, Missy and her son aren't the only ones raving about this young man.

